Mercury Insurance Offers Home Safety Tips to Keep the Holiday Season Merry and Bright

Whether hosting loved ones or traveling out of town, homeowners should ensure their property is protected from holiday mishaps

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a time for gathering with friends and family to celebrate traditions, create lasting memories, and carry the joy of the festivities into the new year. However, the holidays can also pose a unique set of challenges for homeowners as they prepare to host guests or visit loved ones out of town. To keep your celebrations safe, joyful and bright, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) has put together a series of home safety tips to keep in mind when planning holiday festivities.

"Anyone preparing for guests should keep safety top of mind and understand the coverage provided by their insurance policies," said Bonnie Lee, Vice President of Property Claims for Mercury Insurance. "Homeowners need to identify and address any potential hazards in and around the home that could put a big damper on the holiday spirit."

Here are some tips that homeowners should keep in mind as they plan for the holidays:

Keep holiday lights shimmering bright. Part of the magic of the holidays lies in the many displays of twinkling lights. Before stringing any lighting, check lighting cords for tears or deformations. Look for signs of excess wear on all indoor and outdoor lights, including fading, frayed wiring, or twisted and kinked cords. Make sure that damaged bulbs are replaced and each strand of lights is functional and safe. Lastly, confirm that any cords or lights used for outdoor displays are intended to be used outdoors.





Install and update security systems. Home burglaries and thefts tend to spike around the holidays — and sadly these unwanted visitors won't come bearing gifts. Deter them by installing surveillance cameras, video doorbells, alarms, deadbolts and other types of home security. "For those who recently received or purchased expensive gifts, make sure your insurance policy extends to cover such presents," said Lee.



Share with care. Posting pictures of a holiday getaway may be tempting, but homeowners should think twice before uploading. By sharing holiday plans and locations in real time on social media, homeowners unwittingly publicize that their house is vacant. Even with privacy settings on, sharing extensively online still poses a risk due to extended friend networks and other potential breaches. "Consider waiting to share pictures, status updates and check ins until after returning home, as this reduces the risk of attracting unwanted attention to an empty property," advised Lee.





Keep the fire in the fireplace: Everyone loves to get cozy around the fire — but not in the kitchen. According to the National Fire Protection Association, Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are among the top three days during which home cooking fires occur. Homeowners should avoid leaving cooking areas unattended when the stove or oven is in use and make sure to keep cooking areas free of combustible materials like wooden utensils or dish towels. Keep a working fire extinguisher that is easily accessible nearby. In the unlikely event that something does go awry, Lee noted that fire insurance is typically included in a homeowner insurance policy, which protects the contents and the surrounding property.

As the holiday season progresses, policyholders should review their homeowners insurance to understand their coverage and make sure it has been updated to suit their family's needs, especially if they've made any high-value renovations or purchases recently. "Don't let an unanticipated loss or accident steal the joy of the holiday season," said Lee. "There is no better gift than peace of mind that your property is protected, and it only takes a few simple precautions."

For additional holiday safety tips from Mercury Insurance, visit:

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

Mercury Insurance Logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mercury Insurance