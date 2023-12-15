Compliancy Group Urges Healthcare Organizations to Complete Their HIPAA Security Risk Assessments

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group reminds healthcare organizations of their obligation to complete their annual HIPAA security risk assessment.

HIPAA compliance largely depends on a HIPAA security risk assessment (SRA) . By completing a security risk assessment, healthcare organizations can be better prepared against cyberattacks and other security incidents.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights (OCR), ransomware and hacking are major causes of concern in healthcare. Over the last four years, there has been a 239% increase in large breaches reported to OCR involving hacking, and a 278% increase in ransomware. This trend continues in 2023, where hacking accounts for 77% of the large breaches reported to OCR. Over 89 million individuals have been affected by large breaches in 2023.

"The healthcare industry has become a prime target for hackers. With the threat growing yearly, healthcare organizations must be vigilant to secure patient information. The best way to do that is to conduct a security risk assessment to identify risks so that you can implement additional security measures to prevent incidents from occurring" - Marc Haskelson, CEO and President, Compliancy Group.

Not sure where to start? Compliancy Group has a series of educational materials to help organizations meet their HIPAA requirements. You can find eBooks and articles that provide tips on meeting your annual SRA requirement.

