Home Chef Collaborates with Delish to Deliver Simple, Satisfying Recipes

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter, meal solutions company Home Chef is partnering with Delish , the internet's most fun and fastest-growing food media brand, to bring home cooks cozy, craveable meals inspired by Delish's most popular recipes. The first-of-its kind collaboration combines Delish's scrumptious recipes with Home Chef's fresh ingredients, direct delivery, and easy-to-follow instructions.

"We're delighted to partner with Delish to offer a menu of achievable recipes that home cooks can have fun making for themselves and their loved ones," said Eric Miller, partner and influencer director at Home Chef. "This partnership blends everything Delish fans and Home Chef customers love – maximum flavor, thoughtful recipes, and convenient cooking."

Fan-favorite Delish recipes are now available for a limited 12-week period on Home Chef's menu – marking the first time a meal kit company has partnered with a food media platform to bring recipes to life nationwide. The crowd-pleasing meals are ones Delish fans will recognize, made even simpler with Home Chef's straightforward instructions and time-saving delivery. The partnership was facilitated by Delish's licensing representative IMG.

"Delish's mission is all about making the cooking experience more fun—and more accessible," said Joanna Saltz, editor in chief of Delish. "By partnering with Home Chef, we're taking that promise one step further: We're doing the meal planning and grocery shopping for you, so all you have to do is whip up something amazing."

Customers can enjoy up to 12 Delish recipes on the Home Chef menu, with one recipe available each week. The tasty selection includes:

BBQ Chicken Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes with jalapeño and Gouda

Caramelized Garlic-Sesame Beef Bowl with jasmine rice and quick-pickled radish

Mushroom Piccata Pasta with lemon and capers

Coconut Curry Salmon with jasmine rice and lime

Turkey Feta Meatballs and Lemon Crema with garlicky spinach orzo

Creamy Tuscan-Style Chicken with garlic butter orzo

Coconut-Lime Tofu Rice Bowl with jalapeno

Bang Bang Beef Burger with seasoned fries and lime

Italian Sausage Lasagna Soup with Parmesan and pesto ricotta

Sheet Pan Harissa-Garlic Chicken with roasted sweet potatoes and red onion

Spicy Buffalo-Style Chicken Pizza with blue cheese and green onions

Spicy Chicken Taquitos with sour cream and pico de gallo

The exclusive Delish recipes are available nationwide (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) via cook.homechef.com/delish throughout the winter. Home cooks of all kinds, from gourmand to novice, can order the simple, satisfying meal kits starting Monday, December 18. Orders close at 12 noon CT on Friday, March 3.

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. The meal delivery service is available via homechef.com and packaged meal solutions can be found at more than 2,400 stores in the Kroger Family of Companies. Home Chef is committed to bringing ease and convenience to home cooking through simple, delicious meals, so home cooks can enjoy their time at home, both in and out of the kitchen. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at homechef.com . Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.

About Delish

Celebrating easy ways to incorporate the fun of food into everyday life, Delish.com is the destination for recipes, videos and the latest food news that get people excited to cook. Delish is the fastest-growing food media brand on the internet with 34 million unique monthly visitors and 5 billion video views a year. From turning their tasty recipes into life to reviewing the hottest trends, the site's popular short-form videos can rack up to 11 million views in just 24 hours and favorites have been shared hundreds of thousands of times. Delish features a broad range of exciting content covering the food and beverage industry, making the site a go-to source for people who love food. Delish.com is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst , a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst Magazines, the world's largest lifestyle publisher, has a portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S. that inspire and entertain audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach 150 million readers and site visitors each month — 57% of all millennials and 53% of all Gen Z adults over the age of 18 (Source: comScore/Simmons Multi-platform fusion 5-23/S23). The company publishes more than 200 magazine editions and 175 websites around the world. The division also operates iCrossing , a global, full-service digital marketing agency, and CDS Global , a business process provider. Hearst Magazines holds a majority stake in KUBRA , a customer experience management solutions company, and is a partner with Condé Nast in the publishing services company PubWorX.

About IMG

IMG is a global sports, events and representation company. It is a leader in rights management, multi-channel content production and distribution, consultancy and fan engagement; owns, produces and commercially represents hundreds of live events and experiences; and manages licensing programs for the world's best-known brands and trademarks. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

