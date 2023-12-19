Immutable Passport Debuts, Providing Seamless Sign-On for Over 500,000 Gamers Across Five Leading web3 Games

Immutable's highly anticipated Passport slashes the complexity of signing up to different online games and marketplaces, reduces user churn and drop-outs during the onboarding process

SYDNEY, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable , a global leader in gaming, today announces the official launch of Immutable Passport inside games and marketplaces, massively simplifying the sign-up process for players by providing them with a universal profile that enables them to carry their identity, achievements, and digital assets across different online games and marketplaces.

Immutable Passport eliminates the complexity of sign-up and onboarding that's long been a feature of online gaming. The simple and secure onboarding solution for game studios and marketplaces has already been integrated into five web3 games and marketplaces — Gods Unchained, Blocklete Golf, Bleacher Report Watch2Earn, TokenTrove, and AtomicHub — bringing the onboarding solution to a combined user base of over 500,000 people.

In their latest predictions for 2024 , VanEck — one of the world's top 10 ETF issuers with over $65B in assets under management — touched on Immutable's approach to delivering an exceptional user experience via Immutable Passport, stating how it resolves "many of the technical pain points that have inhibited the success of web3 gaming so far."

Immutable Passport streamlines onboarding for gamers through passwordless sign-on and automated wallet creation. What's more, Passport's new dashboard experience gives players the ability to find new games with ease, store and add funds, link 3rd party wallets, and manage all your in-game items within one familiar experience.

The combined wallet and authentication tool eliminates the headache of the traditional sign-up process, with an Immutable case study showing that Passport users are more than twice as likely to convert compared to email+wallet onboarding.

One of the biggest challenges facing game developers is the churn of prospective players who drop out because of overly complex, high-friction sign-up processes. Immutable Passport solves this problem by giving each user a unique, secure identity that makes it easy for anyone to access games or marketplaces while ensuring their assets, funds, and achievements travel with them wherever they go.

"Ask any web3 game or marketplace about the biggest barrier to adoption, and they'll talk about user acquisition," said Immutable President and Co-Founder Robbie Ferguson. "It's incredibly frustrating to spend countless hours building a superb game only to lose potential players because of a complex and cumbersome sign-up process. That's why our developer partners love Immutable Passport. It increases user acquisition, optimizes transaction conversion rates, and gives players a smooth, seamless experience that enables them to explore new worlds and participate in new economies like never before."

Immutable ‍Passport offers a non-custodial solution that never holds the user's private keys nor is involved in signing transactions. Through Passport, game studios can drive adoption across mainstream audiences, maintain enterprise-grade security, and access meaningful player analytics. Players get access to a secure digital wallet and protection against fraud across web3 games and marketplaces.

Among the games signed up to use Passport is Gods Unchained. With more than $52 million worth of cards already exchanged, Gods Unchained is one of the most popular tactical trading card games on the blockchain. It has over 450,000 registered players and is now the longest-running, most stable project in the ever-changing web3 gaming sector. To celebrate the debut of Immutable Passport, Gods Unchained players who use Passport will receive a free NFT (in-game cosmetic item) airdrop, available until Dec 31st.

Daniel Paez, Vice President and Executive Producer of Gods Unchained said, "If you want to alienate gamers, ask them to create a wallet every time they sign up and tell them they can't take their assets or achievements with them from game to game. This has long been a major obstacle to widespread web3 adoption, not just for gaming but for a range of applications."

"We've been incredibly impressed with Immutable Passport, which is all about making it easy and entirely frictionless for people to onboard and start playing our games," continued Paez. "With Immutable Passport, we're seeing a drastic decline in drop-outs during the sign-up process, which is exactly what we want — along with the rest of the web3 ecosystem, which has long been searching for a way to convert non-technical audiences at scale."

Other launch partners include Bleacher Report Watch to Earn (B/R W2E) , which sits within the digital arm of Warner Bros, Warner Bros. Discovery. B/R W2E is a loyalty program that transforms the sports viewing experience through rewards and real-time gamification. The program leverages web3 technology and smart contracts to create and distribute native tokens that can be earned, traded, and redeemed by any of the site's 175 million hyperconnected sports fans.

Game studios and developers can begin the integration process now. Find out more here: https://www.immutable.com/products/passport

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great Web3 games. Co-founded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a 250+ team, and backed by top transformational tech investors like Temasek, Tencent, Coinbase, BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, Galaxy Interactive and more.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimised for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalised Web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

Immutable Games is a global leader in Web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. The studio pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians . Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every Web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/

