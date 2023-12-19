Kellogg Executive Education Launches the Emerging C-Suite Leaders Program in Collaboration with Emeritus

Designed for high-potential, mid-level or senior executives, this seven-month program aids in developing the strategic leadership and people skills required to drive organizational change.

EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Executive Education announces the launch of its seven-month Emerging C-Suite Leaders Program. Designed to prepare aspiring C-suite executives to tackle enterprise-level challenges, this program equips participants with the leadership skills, strategic acumen, and enterprise mindset required to successfully guide their organizations through periods of growth and transformation. Created in collaboration with Emeritus , a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, enrollment is now open for a March 2024 start.

In today's dynamic business environment, characterized by rapid technological advancements, global market fluctuations, and ever-evolving consumer demands, C-suite executives are expected to be multifaceted leaders who are innovative and quick in adapting to disruptive forces while also demonstrating exceptional people skills. The Kellogg Executive Education Emerging C-Suite Leaders Program enables participants to assess opportunities and disruptive challenges while implementing growth strategies to create maximum impact for their organizations. Participants will join a high-achieving, global cohort and gain insights from world-renowned faculty and industry experts. They will also engage in a capstone project exploring real-life challenges. Upon completing the program, participants will accrue credits towards becoming an esteemed Kellogg Executive Scholar.

"Traditional leadership models are being challenged by a rapidly evolving business landscape. As a result, C-suite leaders must rely on an adaptive and human-centered approach that enables them to successfully navigate through this complexity," said Diana Cordova, program faculty director and academic director of the Kellogg Executive Leadership Institute. "The Emerging C-Suite Leaders Program addresses this imperative shift by offering an opportunity to gain the strategic enterprise leadership capabilities and people skills that are critical for personal success and organizational transformation."

This program is ideal for mid-level and senior executives preparing for C-suite roles. Participants can include regional leaders or functional heads as well as general managers who are interested in developing a holistic, adaptable leadership approach.

"The robust curriculum of the Emerging C-Suite Leaders Program develops impactful leadership and prepares participants to propel their career trajectory and scale their organizations," said Mike Malefakis, president of University Partnerships at Emeritus. "We are delighted to collaborate with Kellogg Executive Education to equip business leaders with critical skills and knowledge to thrive in the global business environment."

The Kellogg Executive Education Emerging C-Suite Leaders Program starts on March 27, 2024, and the fee is US$14,000. For more information and to apply, please visit the program home page .

About Kellogg Executive Education

Kellogg Executive Education empowers business leaders to foster growth in themselves, their teams, and their organizations. Our renowned faculty, consisting of the world's best researchers, educators, and practitioners, provide practical insight that participants can apply immediately. Providing a collaborative, immersive environment for our executive development programs, we serve a variety of businesses and executives from a myriad of industries and geographies.

About Kellogg School of Management

Kellogg is a leading global business school with a vibrant community of faculty, staff, students, and alumni who shape the practice of businesses and organizations around the world. Kellogg brings a blend of theory and practice to its rigorous academic experience, creating a dynamic research and learning environment.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology; curriculum innovation; and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 500,000 individuals across more than 200 countries. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org/ .

