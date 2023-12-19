SEABOURN HONORED WITH 38 TOP TRAVEL AWARDS IN 2023

SEATTLE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel, celebrates another banner year after receiving 38 top travel industry awards and accolades from major consumer and travel publications in 2023.

Recognitions came from readers' polls, discerning travel critics and editors, and expert travel partners who stay up to date with every new development in the travel industry. The awards honored many aspects of the Seabourn travel experience, including its ultra-luxury expedition experiences, wellness, suites, culinary and entertainment, as well as the overall experience with accolades such as best luxury line, best expedition ship and more.

"I am so very proud of the entire Seabourn family, and these accolades are a testament to our shoreside and shipboard teams' unwavering dedication to delivering the best ultra-luxury travel experience at sea. These awards also reflect the voice of our guests and travel advisor partners, who have collectively expressed how we consistently provide unmatched ultra-luxury experiences," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "2023 was exceptional, with the successful launch of our second purpose-built, ultra-luxury expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, and the continuous innovation of our onboard offerings and unparalleled dining options. As we head into 2024, we look forward to welcoming our extraordinary guests on board and creating unforgettable 'Seabourn Moments' when they sail with us."

Over the years, Seabourn has consistently been rated as a top choice in the luxury travel segment. Seabourn's 2023 top awards and accolades include:

Travel Weekly 2023 Readers' Choice Awards

Best Cruise Line: Under 1,000 Berths

Best Cruise Line: Antarctica

Forbes - Best Luxury Cruises of 2023

Best Small Ship Luxury Cruise - Seabourn Venture

Luxury Travel Advisor – Awards of Excellence

Best Cruise Line for Expedition Ships

TravelAge West - 2023 WAVE Awards

Best New Expedition Ship - Seabourn Venture

Connoisseur Circle Hospitality Awards

Best Small Ship Cruise Line

2023 Cruiseline.com Member Choice Awards

The Best Luxury Cruise Line

Global Traveler Leisure Lifestyle Awards

Best Luxury Cruise Line

Best Cruise Line Spa (5th consecutive year)

Travel + Leisure - World's Best Awards

Favorite Midsize-ship Ocean Cruise Lines of 2023 – Top 5

Favorite Small-ship Ocean Cruise Lines of 2023 – Top 5

Condé Nast Travel – Gold List

The Best Cruise Ships in the World: Seabourn Odyssey

Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Best Cruises in the World

Best Medium ships – Top 10

Best Small ships – Top 10

Best Expedition ships – Top 10

Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards (US & UK)

Best Cabins (Expedition Category): Seabourn Cruise Line

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Readers' Choice Awards

Best Accommodations

Best Wellness Facilities

Recommend Readers' Choice Awards

Best Small-size Ship - Gold

Best Expedition Ship - Silver

Best Ultra-luxury Ship - Silver

Best Cuisine – Silver

Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

Cruise Elements- Luxury Ship- Entertainment - Gold

Cruise Marketing- Campaign- Advertising/Marketing - Gold

Cruise Marketing - TV Commercial – Silver

TravelPulse – Travvy Awards

Best Cruise Ship - Luxury - Seabourn Ovation - Silver

Best Cruise Line - Luxury - Seabourn - Silver

Best Cruise Line - Small (Under 500 Cabins) - Seabourn - Bronze

Best Cruise Ship - Expedition/Adventure - Seabourn Venture – Bronze

USA Today 10 Best Awards

Puget Sound Business Journal

Women of Influence - Natalya Leahy , president of Seabourn

Wave Awards 2023

Best Luxury Ocean Cruise

Women in Cruise Awards - Lynn Narraway, Seabourn's vice president of sales - UK and Europe

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK).

