Leidos delivers first set of Enduring Shield launchers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos, a Fortune® 500 science and technology innovator, announced today the delivery of the first Enduring Shield launchers. The Enduring Shield program supports the U.S. Army's Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2 (IFPC Inc 2) program, which is a critical part of the Department of Defense's layered defense strategy.

The Leidos Dynetics team celebrated the successful delivery of its Enduring Shield launchers. (Photo credit: Leidos Dynetics) (PRNewswire)

Leidos celebrated the event with Huntsville-based employees via a large gathering at its Chase facility. Speeches were given by Larry Barisciano, Leidos Weapon Systems Operations Manager; Brig. Gen. Frank Lozano, Program Executive Officer (PEO) Missiles and Space; Alex Burns, Leidos Division Manager over the Enduring Shield program; Col. Andrew Lunoff, Program Manager for the Army's Short and Intermediate Effectors for Layered Defense (SHIELD). Afterwards, employees and esteemed visitors were invited to view all prototype units on the manufacturing floor while enjoying light refreshments.

"We know how vital Enduring Shield is to our Army customer, our warfighters and our nation," Barisciano said. "Delivering these units today means so much to our team. We are proud to have reached this point and are excited for the testing and fielding milestones to come."

"This milestone by the Enduring Shield team is a prime example of how Leidos Dynetics is working to build critical weapons systems for our warfighters right here in North Alabama. I'm incredibly proud of this accomplishment by the team and look forward to our continued work with the U.S. Army on this important program," Cook said.

Enduring Shield is a ground-based, mobile system that aims to combat cruise missiles and unmanned aircraft systems. The system is a key part of the solution to protect and defend critical civilian and military infrastructure. It also bridges the gap between tactical short range air defense and strategic systems. Enduring Shield is able to integrate with the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS), which was successfully demonstrated in summer 2023. All units being provided by Leidos are fieldable prototypes, which means if the need arises, the systems can be deployed.

Leidos' Dynetics team was selected as the primary contractor to develop the Enduring Shield system as part of the Army's IFPC Inc 2 program in September 2021. The original delivery date for the launchers was scheduled for March 2023, but supply chain issues and technical challenges led to a delay in physical delivery. However, Leidos and the Army worked closely together to integrate and test different facets of the program to mitigate any potential negative impacts to the system production and fielding target timelines.

The Army will begin its Developmental Test program in 2024 for the prototype launchers as part of the next phase for the Department of Defense's layered defense strategy. Leidos is making preparations at its Chase facility for the next order of launchers, which is expected in 2025.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Media Contacts:

Alyssa Pettus

Dynetics Group Communications Director

O: 571-526-6743 | C: 571-992-5499

alyssa.t.pettus@leidos.com

Mackenzie Hicks

Dynetics Communications Specialist

O: 256-964-4034 | C: 2556-929-5229

shawna.hicks@dynetics.com

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leidos