A group images of people recently appeared on the big screen in New York's Times Square, who are neither celebrities, nor idol stars, but ordinary people living in China and Europe.

Chinese premium NEV brand VOYAH highlights passionate users in New York Times Square. (PRNewswire)

However, they share a common identity: the enthusiasts and users of China's premium NEV brand VOYAH.

This is the first time that a Chinese NEV company put their users' image onto the screen of New York's Times Square, which seeks to echo users' steadfast support since the establishment of the brand.

"VOYAH is the representative and epitome of the rapid development of China's independent automobile brand," said Lu Fang, CEO of VOYAH Automobile Technology Company.

After 70 years of development, China's automobile has made leaps in brand, product and technology, rising to be the largest automobile exporter on earth, whose products have been exported to Europe and North America with high-quality travel experience for global users, according to Lu.

"We hope that more global exposure of outstanding Chinese cars and Chinese people would make world better understand China and choose more intelligent made-in-China products," Lu added.

The Chinese displayed on the screen in Times Square are the outstanding representatives sustaining China's development in the new era. They include doctors serving patients during the COVID-19, citizens taking the initiative to participate in the rescue in the wildfires, hard-working entrepreneurs, and musicians pursuing their art dreams. They shine in their respective fields with various pursuits of the times. VOYAH also represents a steady, enterprising, responsible and sophisticated image.

Established in 2019, VOYAH is a high-end NEV brand in China, whose parent company Dongfeng Motor Corporation is one of the country's largest automobile manufacturers. VOYAH has a complete product layout including SUV product VOYAH FREE, MPV product VOYAH DREAM and sedan product VOYAH PASSION. It boasts leading technical capabilities in fields like NEV whole-vehicle platform, electronic and electrical structure, body and chassis, with the fastest patent growth rate in China's new energy industry.

VOYAH has also been active in exploring overseas markets. In June 2022, it officially entered Norway, becoming the youngest Chinese NEV brand to be present in the nordic country. So far VOYAH has entered Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark and other European countries, and won market attention with its high quality, high performance and reasonable prices. Now VOYAH FREE and VOYAH DREAM are available in Europe, and VOYAH PASSION plans to enter the European market in 2024.

As VOYAH's first product to enter the European market, VOYAH FREE is considered by European users to have a first-class product design and driving experience on par with mainstream luxury brands. VOYAH DREAM is a high-end new energy MPV with vector-control intelligent four-wheel drive system, magic carpet chassis, automatic parking, remote parking and other intelligent functions. VOYAH PASSION is an administrative-class sedan with a length of over 5 meters and an interior made of DINAMICA(R) suede material. Its PHEV version supports six power modes, which can achieve long battery life, super power and ultra-low energy consumption.

VOYAH is also a brand featuring the combination of Chinese and Western cultures. The logo comes from a legendary giant fish-bird spreading its wings in Taoist philosopher Chuang Tzu's A Happy Excursion. The English name VOYAH is inspired by the word Voyage and represents the integration of technology and nature. By integrating Chinese aesthetics into modern industrial design, VOYAH has created the style of Chinese elegance and redefined the cultural connotation of high-end NEV.

In 2024, VOYAH is expected to enter Germany, France, Italy and other European countries to continue its overseas expansion.

