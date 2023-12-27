Shenzhen on the Rise: Capturing the Global Spotlight as a Fashion Powerhouse

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from People's Daily Online:

As the year draws to a close, consumer enthusiasm for gold and jewelry is surging in Shenzhen's Shuibei, China's largest jewelry wholesale market. Sales in the market are skyrocketing, echoing the rising demand.

Shenzhen, famed for its youthful spirit and tech-forward ethos, is fast becoming a new epicenter of fashion, captivating trendsetters throughout China and beyond.

Throughout 2023, Shenzhen played host to several key fashion events, such as Shenzhen Eyewear Fashion Week, Shenzhen Fashion Home Design Week, and the China (Shenzhen) International Brand Underwear Fair. The events not only drew in fashion buyers worldwide, sparking conversations and new collaborations, but also saw style titans like Dior, Chanel, Galeries Lafayette, and Versace Home showcasing their latest collections and carving out new retail niches in the city.

Shenzhen has emerged as a powerhouse in China's fashion landscape, fueled by an unparalleled assortment of original brands and a dynamic clustering effect. The city excels in an array of fashion-related sectors, showcasing everything from high-fashion and luxury timepieces to designer eyewear, fine gold jewelry, stylish intimates and premium leather goods. Beyond mere fashion, Shenzhen has also become a hub for contemporary furniture, sophisticated beauty products and cosmetics, innovative artisanal crafts and design, and cutting-edge consumer electronics.

Shenzhen's dynamic and efficient supply chain is the backbone of its rapidly growing fashion industry. The city's remarkable industrial feats are exemplified by unique stats often cited by its local press and proud denizens: the ability to build a drone with every component originating from a maker within the city's confines, to assemble a sophisticated watch with mostly locally sourced parts within the space of one hour, and to have a top-spec smartphone roll off a local production line every 28.5 seconds.

Shenzhen is a rising star on the global fashion stage, home to over 2,500 apparel companies and a staggering 42% of the world's watch production. The city doesn't stop there; it also churns out an impressive 125 million pairs of eyeglasses each year. Powered by this formidable industrial might, Shenzhen is swiftly carving out its niche as a global fashion trendsetter, captivating the international scene with its unique blend of charm and dynamic energy.

