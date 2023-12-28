Legendary Songstress LaTocha and Her Made Girl Brand Join Entertainment and Boxing Powerhouse Entrobox in an Unprecedented Partnership to Redefine the Boxing Experience

The foundation of this partnership is to bring a new level of entertainment to boxing events, as well as promote a healthier lifestyle, diversity, and innovation in the world of boxing.

LaTocha, the newly announced Brand Ambassador for Entrobox, will be performing at the next televised Entrobox Championship Boxing Event on January 27th, 2024 , at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio , on Bally's Sports.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrobox, LLC, the visionary creator of the nationally televised "Entrobox: Championship Boxing Series," announces an unprecedented partnership with legendary singer/entrepreneur LaTocha and her brand, Made Girl. This groundbreaking alliance aims to redefine the boxing landscape, delivering an elevated entertainment experience, creating expanded opportunities for up-and-coming boxers, and promoting a healthier lifestyle, diversity, and innovation within the sport.

The multi-year mega-deal between Entrobox and LaTocha's Made Girl Inc. reflects a substantial financial commitment and signifies a monumental step forward in transforming the boxing landscape while championing women's representation in the sport. Made Girl Inc., under LaTocha's leadership, has been a driving force in advocating for women's empowerment and health, inspiring women and young girls to ask what they are made of and to pursue excellence.

In a strategic move inspired by hometown pride, Ron Johnson, CEO of American Dream Presents/Entrobox, has chosen Cleveland as the venue for the inaugural event to announce LaTocha as a Brand Ambassador for Entrobox - a decision driven by a desire to bring revenue and awareness to the city, echoing the impact of fellow hometown sporting legends like Jim Brown, Travis Kelce, and LeBron James. LaTocha will take the stage in a special performance at the January 27th Entrobox event at Wolstein Center, in Cleveland, Ohio, televised on Bally's Sports.

Ron Johnson's outreach to LaTocha sparked this visionary partnership aimed at delivering unparalleled boxing entertainment while promoting a healthier lifestyle through plant-based diets. This major deal with Entrobox signifies a significant step forward in bridging the gap between female viewers and boxing enthusiasts worldwide. Beyond the glitz and glamour, this partnership aims to bring attention to a healthy lifestyle in sports and women's awareness.

Ron Johnson, CEO of Entrobox, stated, "I first met LaTocha at an Entrobox event in early 2022 and was immediately inspired by her journey of healthy living and felt an immediate alignment and opportunity to collaborate. From that meeting to be able to bring LaTocha to Cleveland, to perform at our next event in a true stage performance is incredible. This is just the beginning, and I look forward to sharing our plans to expand these initiatives and create positive change for both men and women in boxing. I truly embrace LaTocha's mission, even more so as a boxer, and feel we all need to look within ourselves and ask what we are made of and be on a journey of pursuing excellence."

LaTocha echoed the sentiment and expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, citing the opportunity to spread her message on a grand scale. "This partnership is something different and refreshing," she remarked, emphasizing her commitment to promoting health and women's roles in sports. LaTocha continued, "My core values to shine a light on self-love, respect, and creativity are so well-aligned with both Ron Johnson and the sport of boxing as a pursuit of excellence. It's incredible. I see this as a platform for both athletes and entertainers to love themselves and incorporate a healthier lifestyle."

Entrobox Championship Boxing is a groundbreaking initiative that fuses sports and entertainment, pushing boundaries to make premium fights accessible to diverse audiences.

Made Girl Inc., led by LaTocha, is a powerhouse advocating for women's empowerment, health, and innovation in sports and entertainment.

