Advantages of an Independent Medicare Agent

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Agency 4RED and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Agency 4RED, visit https://agency4red.net/.

MIKE TORRES

Hi, there. Mike Torres with Agency4RED. I’m here today with Georgia Gomez, one of our newest agents. But she’s definitely not new to this industry. She is one of the most experienced insurance agents in the Lubbock area. And I want to ask you today, tell me, I know that you started your career as an insurance agent that worked directly for the insurance carrier. Tell me a little bit about your career.

GEORGIA GOMEZ

In 2005, I became a licensed insurance agent for First Care, and I loved it. From that point on, I thought, this is what I want to do. And I stayed with them for several years. Then another insurance company came in with better opportunities for my clients, giving them more benefits and what First Care could.

They came looking for me to get employed by them. So, I took a big plunge and I said, okay, I’m going to go. I was with Amerigroup for 11 years, and I think it’s just time for a change, maybe. A lot of the industry is going towards brokers or independent agents. So, I thought, I’m going to try the independent agent.

And I’ve known you for years, Mike, and I know that Agency4RED has always been there for clients. You and I think a lot alike: that we want what’s good for our community and for our clients. So, I did. You know, we’ll see how everything goes.

MIKE TORRES

So, what advantages do you think you’re going to have as an independent agent versus being an employee agent for one of the carriers?

GEORGIA GOMEZ

One of the biggest advantages is being able to offer them different plans in the system that we’re going to have instead of them just going with one as a captive agent with one company. We’ll be I’ll be able to offer them several different plans. And not every plan is good for every person. So, when you offer them different plans, you get to know these people. You sit at their table, or they sit at your desk, and you just get to know them. And you and the client decide what plan is going to be best for them.

MIKE TORRES

Excellent. So, I’m wondering because as an independent agent, you can be 100% independent on your own because you’re fully licensed insurance broker. But you decided to come with our agency.

GEORGIA GOMEZ

I think you’ve got a great staff that I have met. They are there to answer the calls. If a client is busy with another client and the client still needs me, somebody will be there to answer the call. Sometimes when you’re with a captive agent, you stay busy. So busy that you can’t take your all your clients. And I think this way they will always have access to somebody in the Agency4RED. And that person in the office can get a hold of me, and we can figure out what the issue might be and resolve it.

MIKE TORRES

Great. I know Georgia for many, many years, and Georgia has always been there to serve her clients. Again, we are so excited to have her and all her experience in the Medicare insurance industry. So, we’ll see how things go. And in the meantime, if you need help with your Medicare benefits, Georgia’s here and be more than happy to help.