Thursday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-8) and Houston Christian Huskies (10-12) matching up at American Bank Center has a projected final score of 61-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M-CC, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Huskies' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 68-55 win against Nicholls.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 61, Houston Christian 56

Houston Christian Schedule Analysis

The Huskies captured their best win of the season on November 26, when they defeated the Yale Bulldogs, who rank No. 154 in our computer rankings, 68-61.

Houston Christian 2022-23 Best Wins

63-58 on the road over Denver (No. 268) on November 25

71-52 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 19

69-58 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on February 2

68-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on December 31

62-54 on the road over New Orleans (No. 330) on January 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Houston Christian Performance Insights