Thursday's contest that pits the North Texas Mean Green (19-5, 10-3 C-USA) against the UAB Blazers (17-7, 8-5 C-USA) at UNT Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-67 in favor of North Texas. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

North Texas vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

North Texas vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 68, UAB 67

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. UAB

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-1.7)

North Texas (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 135.1

Both North Texas and UAB are 8-12-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of nine out of the Mean Green's games this season have hit the over, and 14 of the Blazers' games have gone over. Over the past 10 games, North Texas is 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall while UAB has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

North Texas Performance Insights

The Mean Green outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game (scoring 62.3 points per game to rank 348th in college basketball while allowing 55.1 per outing to rank second in college basketball) and have a +172 scoring differential overall.

North Texas wins the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. It records 30.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 275th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 26.4 per outing.

North Texas makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents (4.6). It is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (173rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.3%.

The Mean Green rank 206th in college basketball with 92.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 17th in college basketball defensively with 82.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

North Texas has won the turnover battle by 2.1 turnovers per game, committing 10.3 (27th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (170th in college basketball).

