Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-8) and the Houston Christian Huskies (10-12) matching up at American Bank Center (on February 9) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 61-56 victory for Texas A&M-CC.
The Islanders fell in their most recent game 59-51 against SE Louisiana on Saturday.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 61, Houston Christian 56
Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis
- The Islanders notched their best win of the season on January 19, when they took down the Lamar Cardinals, who rank No. 228 in our computer rankings, 61-59.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas A&M-CC is 9-2 (.818%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.
Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-47 on the road over Texas State (No. 234) on December 16
- 57-42 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 254) on January 21
- 65-58 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on December 3
- 78-61 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on January 28
- 59-51 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 4
Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights
- The Islanders have a +135 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.1 points per game. They're putting up 60.8 points per game to rank 262nd in college basketball and are allowing 54.7 per contest to rank 18th in college basketball.
- Texas A&M-CC's offense has been more effective in Southland games this year, scoring 63.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 60.8 PPG.
- The Islanders average 65.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 58.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.
- Defensively, Texas A&M-CC has been better in home games this season, ceding 49.7 points per game, compared to 57 in away games.
- The Islanders have been scoring 62.9 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 60.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
