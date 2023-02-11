Saturday's contest that pits the Charlotte 49ers (10-12) against the North Texas Lady Eagles (9-14) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charlotte, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Lady Eagles dropped their last outing 61-52 against UAB on Thursday.

North Texas vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

North Texas vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 66, North Texas 58

North Texas Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Lady Eagles took down the Montana State Bobcats 66-57 on November 27.

North Texas has seven losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.

North Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

84-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 161) on January 5

69-66 at home over Rice (No. 163) on February 4

74-71 on the road over UTEP (No. 199) on January 28

65-54 on the road over Howard (No. 210) on December 18

71-45 at home over Florida International (No. 216) on January 16

North Texas Performance Insights