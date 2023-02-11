Texas Southern vs. Grambling Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Grambling Lady Tigers (6-16) and the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (1-21) facing off at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-68 victory for Grambling according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Texas Southern Lady Tigers enter this contest after a 66-62 loss to Bethune-Cookman on Monday.
Texas Southern vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana
Texas Southern vs. Grambling Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grambling 70, Texas Southern 68
Texas Southern Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers defeated the No. 342-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes, 77-61, on January 9, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lady Tigers are 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas Southern is 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.
Texas Southern Performance Insights
- The Texas Southern Lady Tigers have been outscored by 19.0 points per game (posting 61.4 points per game, 250th in college basketball, while giving up 80.4 per outing, 359th in college basketball) and have a -419 scoring differential.
- In conference action, Texas Southern is scoring more points (65.2 per game) than it is overall (61.4) in 2022-23.
- The Texas Southern Lady Tigers are scoring fewer points at home (60.5 per game) than on the road (62.1).
- Texas Southern gives up 73.5 points per game at home, and 86.2 on the road.
- Over their past 10 games, the Texas Southern Lady Tigers are averaging 65.5 points per contest, 4.1 more than their season average (61.4).
