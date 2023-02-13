How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Southern on TV or Live Stream - February 13
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Jaguars (13-12, 9-3 SWAC) hope to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (8-17, 4-8 SWAC) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Texas Southern vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: HBCUGo
Texas Southern Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 42.0% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 44.3% the Jaguars' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Texas Southern has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.3% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 55th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars sit at 281st.
- The Tigers' 68.5 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 72.7 the Jaguars give up to opponents.
- Texas Southern has a 6-6 record when giving up fewer than 74.4 points.
Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison
- Texas Southern averages 76.0 points per game at home, and 60.8 away.
- At home the Tigers are allowing 72.6 points per game, 1.0 fewer points than they are on the road (73.6).
- At home, Texas Southern makes 4.7 3-pointers per game, 0.8 more than it averages on the road (3.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (25.7%) than away (26.3%).
Texas Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Florida A&M
|L 76-69
|Health & PE Arena
|2/6/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 69-62
|Health & PE Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Grambling
|L 65-46
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|2/13/2023
|@ Southern
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
|2/18/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Health & PE Arena
|2/20/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Health & PE Arena
