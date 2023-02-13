Kevin Obanor and Marcus Carr are two players to watch on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-12, 2-10 Big 12) square off against the Texas Longhorns (20-5, 9-3 Big 12) at United Supermarkets Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Texas

Game Day: Monday, February 13

Monday, February 13 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

United Supermarkets Arena Location: Lubbock, Texas

TV: ESPN

Texas Tech's Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Texas Tech beat the Kansas State 71-63. With 20 points, De'Vion Harmon was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Vion Harmon 20 3 4 1 0 1 Lamar Washington 13 2 2 5 0 2 Jaylon Tyson 11 5 0 1 1 2

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Harmon puts up a team-high 3.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 44.9% from the floor.

Obanor leads the Red Raiders with 15.1 points per game and 6.3 rebounds, while also posting 1.0 assists.

Jaylon Tyson is posting 10.4 points, 1.4 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest.

Daniel Batcho is averaging 8.1 points, 1.4 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest.

Pop Isaacs posts 11.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 36.3% from the field and 37.0% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)