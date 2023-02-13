The Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-12, 2-10 Big 12) are home in Big 12 play versus the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (20-5, 9-3 Big 12) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

TV: ESPN

Texas Tech Stats Insights

This season, the Red Raiders have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Longhorns' opponents have hit.

Texas Tech has a 10-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Red Raiders are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns sit at 146th.

The 73.8 points per game the Red Raiders put up are 5.7 more points than the Longhorns allow (68.1).

Texas Tech has a 12-4 record when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison

Texas Tech puts up 77.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 63.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 14.3 points per contest.

In home games, the Red Raiders are allowing 6.8 fewer points per game (67.3) than in away games (74.1).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Texas Tech has performed better when playing at home this season, sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 33.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.3% three-point percentage in road games.

Texas Tech Schedule