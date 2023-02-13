How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - February 13
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Big 12 rivals square off when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-12, 2-10 Big 12) welcome in the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (20-5, 9-3 Big 12) at United Supermarkets Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, February 13, 2023.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points greater than the 42% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.
- Texas has put together an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
- The Red Raiders are the rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns rank 155th.
- The Longhorns score an average of 80 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 68.3 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
- Texas is 16-0 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
Texas Home & Away Comparison
- Texas is scoring more points at home (86.3 per game) than on the road (68.9).
- The Longhorns are conceding fewer points at home (67.9 per game) than on the road (70).
- At home, Texas drains 8.1 triples per game, 3.2 more than it averages on the road (4.9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.2%) than on the road (27.9%).
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Kansas State
|W 69-66
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/6/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 88-80
|Allen Fieldhouse
|2/11/2023
|West Virginia
|W 94-60
|Moody Center
|2/13/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|2/18/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Moody Center
|2/21/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Moody Center
