Baylor vs. Kansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at Bramlage Coliseum has the Baylor Bears (16-8) matching up with the Kansas State Wildcats (14-11) at 7:30 PM ET on February 15. Our computer prediction projects a 69-62 victory for Baylor.
The Bears are coming off of a 77-56 loss to Oklahoma State in their last game on Saturday.
Baylor vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Baylor vs. Kansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 69, Kansas State 62
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- The Bears captured their best win of the season on November 26, when they beat the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 75-70.
- The Bears have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 39th-most in the nation. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 34th-most.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Baylor is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.
Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 21/AP Poll)) on February 4
- 81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll)) on January 3
- 77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on February 1
- 75-62 on the road over Kansas (No. 36) on January 7
- 69-48 at home over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 18
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears have a +303 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.6 points per game. They're putting up 73.8 points per game, 46th in college basketball, and are allowing 61.2 per outing to rank 94th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Baylor has averaged 71.2 points per game in Big 12 action, and 73.8 overall.
- At home, the Bears score 74.5 points per game. On the road, they average 72.0.
- Baylor is allowing fewer points at home (54.9 per game) than away (68.7).
- While the Bears are posting 73.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, amassing 70.9 points per contest.
