The San Antonio Spurs (14-44) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a 15-game road slide when they square off against the Charlotte Hornets (16-43) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW

BSSE and BSSW Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Spurs vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Hornets 120 - Spurs 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 6.5)

Spurs (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (241)



The Hornets have covered less often than the Spurs this year, putting up an ATS record of 23-33-3, compared to the 24-34-0 mark of the Spurs.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, San Antonio and its opponents do it more often (56.9% of the time) than Charlotte and its opponents (49.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hornets are 5-8, a better record than the Spurs have put up (12-43) as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

San Antonio is 23rd in the NBA in points scored (112.5 per game) and worst in points allowed (122.7).

This season the Spurs are fourth-best in the league in assists at 27.0 per game.

The Spurs are the third-worst team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and 25th in 3-point percentage (34.1%).

San Antonio takes 66.4% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.6% of San Antonio's buckets are 2-pointers, and 24.4% are 3-pointers.

