Wednesday's contest at Fertitta Center has the Houston Cougars (10-13) going head to head against the Memphis Lady Tigers (14-9) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 67-56 victory as our model heavily favors Houston.

The Cougars head into this matchup following a 71-69 victory against South Florida on Sunday.

Houston vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Houston vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 67, Memphis 56

Houston Schedule Analysis

The Cougars defeated the No. 24 South Florida Bulls in a 71-69 win on February 12, which was their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cougars are 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Houston has the most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (eight).

Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

80-42 at home over UCF (No. 9) on January 10

82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 62) on January 29

59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 62) on January 5

65-60 at home over Temple (No. 105) on February 4

60-44 at home over SMU (No. 116) on December 30

Houston Performance Insights