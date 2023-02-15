The Oklahoma Sooners (20-4) welcome in the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-9) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Raiders' 70.6 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 76.0 the Sooners allow to opponents.
  • Texas Tech is 16-8 when giving up fewer than 86.9 points.
  • Texas Tech has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 76.0 points.
  • The 86.9 points per game the Sooners record are 21.1 more points than the Red Raiders give up (65.8).
  • Oklahoma is 20-3 when scoring more than 65.8 points.
  • Oklahoma's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.6 points.
  • The Sooners are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Red Raiders concede to opponents (45.7%).

Texas Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 Kansas State W 78-68 United Supermarkets Arena
2/8/2023 @ Texas L 80-71 Moody Center
2/11/2023 Kansas L 78-67 United Supermarkets Arena
2/15/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
2/18/2023 Oklahoma State - United Supermarkets Arena
2/22/2023 West Virginia - United Supermarkets Arena

