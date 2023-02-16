Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-13) and Tarleton State Texans (7-17) going head to head at Teague Center has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Abilene Christian, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Wildcats are coming off of a 75-71 loss to UT Rio Grande Valley in their last outing on Saturday.
Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Abilene Christian 69, Tarleton State 61
Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats' best win this season came in a 92-72 victory on January 7 over the UT Arlington Mavericks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 97) in our computer rankings.
Abilene Christian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 over Montana State (No. 125) on November 25
- 73-46 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on February 6
- 71-50 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 186) on January 14
- 69-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 21
- 78-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on December 2
Abilene Christian Performance Insights
- The Wildcats average 70.4 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 63.8 per contest (164th in college basketball). They have a +160 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game.
- Abilene Christian's offense has been less effective in WAC contests this year, putting up 69.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 70.4 PPG.
- The Wildcats are averaging 75.5 points per game this year at home, which is 6.8 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (68.7).
- In 2022-23, Abilene Christian is surrendering 56.6 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 72.
- The Wildcats' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 69.8 points a contest compared to the 70.4 they've averaged this year.
