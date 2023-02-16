Houston Christian vs. Lamar Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at Montagne Center has the Lamar Cardinals (14-10) going head-to-head against the Houston Christian Huskies (11-13) at 6:00 PM (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a 61-57 victory for Lamar, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Huskies' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 65-49 loss to Incarnate Word.
Houston Christian vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
Houston Christian vs. Lamar Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lamar 61, Houston Christian 57
Houston Christian Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Huskies defeated the Yale Bulldogs on November 26 by a score of 68-61.
Houston Christian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-52 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on February 9
- 63-58 on the road over Denver (No. 268) on November 25
- 71-52 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 19
- 69-58 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on February 2
- 68-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on December 31
Houston Christian Performance Insights
- The Huskies' -74 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 59.8 points per game (281st in college basketball) while giving up 62.8 per contest (137th in college basketball).
- In Southland action, Houston Christian has averaged 0.5 fewer points (59.3) than overall (59.8) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Huskies score 68.7 points per game. Away, they average 52.2.
- In 2022-23 Houston Christian is allowing 17.2 fewer points per game at home (53.2) than away (70.4).
- The Huskies have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, generating 58.3 points per contest, 1.5 fewer points their than season average of 59.8.
