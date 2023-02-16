Lamar vs. Houston Christian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Lamar Cardinals (14-10) and Houston Christian Huskies (11-13) squaring off at Montagne Center has a projected final score of 61-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Lamar, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.
In their last time out, the Cardinals won on Saturday 73-68 over Texas A&M-CC.
Lamar vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Lamar vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lamar 61, Houston Christian 57
Lamar Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals took down the No. 128-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 65-50, on December 17, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-47 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 202) on January 7
- 73-68 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on February 11
- 79-48 on the road over McNeese (No. 288) on February 2
- 82-61 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on December 31
- 72-52 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Lamar Performance Insights
- The Cardinals average 64 points per game (202nd in college basketball) while giving up 60.3 per outing (73rd in college basketball). They have a +90 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game.
- In conference matchups, Lamar averages more points per contest (66.2) than its overall average (64).
- Offensively the Cardinals have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 69.4 points per game, compared to 57.4 per game on the road.
- Defensively, Lamar has been better at home this year, surrendering 58.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been putting up 67.6 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 64 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.