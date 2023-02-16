The North Texas Mean Green (21-5, 12-3 C-USA) will visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-12, 6-8 C-USA) after victories in three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

North Texas has compiled a 12-11-1 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 11 out of the Mean Green's 24 games have hit the over.

Louisiana Tech has covered 13 times in 22 matchups with a spread this year.

A total of 12 Bulldogs games this year have hit the over.

North Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), North Texas is 78th in the country. It is three spots below that, 81st, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, North Texas has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

