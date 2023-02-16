Thursday's contest between the Rice Owls (17-6) and the UTSA Roadrunners (6-17) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 68-58 based on our computer prediction, with Rice taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Owls are coming off of a 67-58 win against Florida International in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Rice vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

Rice vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 68, UTSA 58

Rice Schedule Analysis

The Owls took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (No. 45 in our computer rankings) in an 89-77 win on November 10 -- their signature win of the season.

Rice has four losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

The Roadrunners have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (nine).

Rice 2022-23 Best Wins

66-58 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on November 27

91-88 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 10

81-74 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on January 19

60-57 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on February 2

77-64 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 132) on November 16

Rice Performance Insights