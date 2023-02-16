Thursday's game that pits the UT Arlington Mavericks (11-14) versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (11-12) at College Park Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-60 in favor of UT Arlington, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Bearkats enter this game on the heels of a 70-68 loss to Grand Canyon on Thursday.

Sam Houston vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

Sam Houston vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 75, Sam Houston 60

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bearkats defeated the Cal Baptist Lancers 66-62 on February 4.

Sam Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

71-56 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on January 21

60-54 on the road over TCU (No. 194) on November 23

69-66 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on January 5

70-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 28

81-66 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 269) on January 19

Sam Houston Performance Insights