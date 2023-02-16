Thursday's contest at Stopher Gym has the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-10) matching up with the Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-19) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-57 win for heavily favored Texas A&M-CC.

The Islanders' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 73-68 loss to Lamar.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Texas A&M-CC vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 70, Nicholls 57

Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Islanders defeated the Lamar Cardinals 61-59 on January 19.

The Lady Colonels have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Best Wins

56-47 on the road over Texas State (No. 234) on December 16

57-42 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 254) on January 21

65-58 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on December 3

78-61 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on January 28

65-58 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 7

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights