Thursday's contest between the James Madison Dukes (20-6) and Texas State Bobcats (18-7) matching up at Strahan Coliseum has a projected final score of 67-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Dukes, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.

Last time out, the Bobcats won on Saturday 64-60 against Marshall.

Texas State vs. JMU Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Coliseum in San Marcos, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Texas State vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 67, Texas State 63

Texas State Schedule Analysis

The Bobcats notched their best win of the season on January 26, when they grabbed a 52-46 victory over the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 90) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas State is 12-2 (.857%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-60 on the road over Marshall (No. 165) on February 11

69-52 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 181) on February 9

62-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 181) on January 28

82-70 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on December 29

66-59 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Texas State Performance Insights