Baylor vs. Kansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Kansas Jayhawks (21-5, 9-4 Big 12) will look to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Baylor Bears (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The Bears have won four games in a row.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Baylor matchup.
Baylor vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Baylor vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-5.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Kansas (-5.5)
|148.5
|-230
|+195
|Tipico
|Kansas (-4.5)
|148.5
|-220
|+160
Baylor vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Baylor has put together a 14-11-1 record against the spread this season.
- Kansas is 11-14-0 ATS this season.
- The Jayhawks and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 25 times this season.
Baylor Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- The Bears have had the 76th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +1500 at the start of the season to +2000.
- With odds of +2000, Baylor has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.
