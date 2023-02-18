When the Kansas Jayhawks (21-5, 9-4 Big 12) and Baylor Bears (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) square off at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, Jalen Wilson and Adam Flagler will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Baylor vs. Kansas

Game Day: Saturday, February 18

Saturday, February 18 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Baylor's Last Game

In its most recent game, Baylor defeated the West Virginia on Monday, 79-67. Its top scorer was LJ Cryer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LJ Cryer 26 1 0 0 0 8 Adam Flagler 13 1 6 0 0 2 Jalen Bridges 12 1 1 1 0 1

Baylor Players to Watch

Keyonte George is averaging team highs in points (16.5 per game) and assists (3.1). And he is producing 4.5 rebounds, making 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Flagler is No. 1 on the Bears in assists (4.9 per game), and produces 15.8 points and 2.3 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jalen Bridges is putting up a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 9.7 points and 1 assists, making 49.2% of his shots from the floor.

Cryer is posting 14.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 42.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

The Bears receive 5.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Flo Thamba.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)