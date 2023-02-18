How to Watch the Baylor vs. Iowa State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Baylor Bears (16-9) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (16-7) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It will air at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Baylor vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison
- The Cyclones' 74.9 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 62.2 the Bears allow.
- Iowa State has a 13-4 record when giving up fewer than 73.6 points.
- Iowa State is 16-4 when it scores more than 62.2 points.
- The Bears record 73.6 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 62.9 the Cyclones give up.
- Baylor is 15-6 when scoring more than 62.9 points.
- Baylor's record is 16-4 when it allows fewer than 74.9 points.
- The Bears are making 43.9% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Cyclones concede to opponents (37.8%).
- The Cyclones make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/7/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 98-92
|Ferrell Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 77-56
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 87-68
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|2/22/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|2/25/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Ferrell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.