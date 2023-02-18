Lamar vs. Houston Christian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Sharp Gymnasium has the Lamar Cardinals (15-10) matching up with the Houston Christian Huskies (11-14) at 3:00 PM (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a 64-59 win for Lamar, who is slightly favored by our model.
These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Cardinals beat the Huskies 71-63 on Thursday.
Lamar vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Lamar vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lamar 64, Houston Christian 59
Lamar Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals' best win this season came in a 57-47 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions on January 7.
Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-50 at home over Louisiana (No. 161) on December 17
- 73-68 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 195) on February 11
- 66-49 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 246) on January 26
- 66-63 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 277) on November 16
- 71-63 at home over Houston Christian (No. 279) on February 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Lamar Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have a +98 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 64.3 points per game, 195th in college basketball, and are giving up 60.4 per contest to rank 76th in college basketball.
- Lamar scores more in conference action (66.6 points per game) than overall (64.3).
- The Cardinals are putting up more points at home (69.5 per game) than on the road (57.4).
- Lamar is giving up fewer points at home (58.5 per game) than on the road (63.3).
- The Cardinals are scoring 67.3 points per game over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 64.3.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.