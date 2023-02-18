Sam Houston vs. Tarleton State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Sam Houston Bearkats (11-13) and the Tarleton State Texans (7-18) at Bernard Johnson Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-61 and heavily favors Sam Houston to come out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Bearkats lost their last outing 106-102 against UT Arlington on Thursday.
Sam Houston vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
Sam Houston vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sam Houston 73, Tarleton State 61
Sam Houston Schedule Analysis
- Against the Cal Baptist Lancers on February 4, the Bearkats secured their signature win of the season, a 66-62 road victory.
- Sam Houston has six losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the country.
Sam Houston 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-66 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 169) on January 5
- 60-54 on the road over TCU (No. 180) on November 23
- 70-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 244) on January 28
- 67-60 on the road over Seattle U (No. 293) on February 2
- 92-72 at home over Seattle U (No. 293) on December 29
Sam Houston Performance Insights
- The Bearkats have a +23 scoring differential, putting up 69 points per game (111th in college basketball) and allowing 68 (271st in college basketball).
- Sam Houston is scoring 70.1 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 1.1 more points per game than its overall average (69).
- The Bearkats are scoring 74.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 9.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (65.1).
- Defensively, Sam Houston has been better at home this season, surrendering 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.6 away from home.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Bearkats have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 68.3 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 69 they've put up over the course of this year.
