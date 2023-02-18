Saturday's game between the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (22-4) and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-8) at America First Event Center has a projected final score of 70-63 based on our computer prediction, with SFA coming out on top. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Ladyjacks are coming off of a 72-56 win over Utah Tech in their last outing on Thursday.

SFA vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

SFA vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 70, Southern Utah 63

SFA Schedule Analysis

On November 26 versus the Boston College Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 100) in our computer rankings, the Ladyjacks registered their best win of the season, a 67-53 victory at a neutral site.

SFA has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (11).

SFA 2022-23 Best Wins

79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 129) on January 12

79-66 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 137) on February 11

75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 147) on December 11

72-56 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 166) on February 16

99-51 at home over Utah Tech (No. 166) on January 5

SFA Performance Insights