How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Sam Houston on TV or Live Stream - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tarleton State Texans (14-13, 8-7 WAC) are welcoming in the Sam Houston Bearkats (19-6, 9-4 WAC) for a matchup of WAC foes at Wisdom Gym, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Tarleton State vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- The Texans make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Bearkats have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
- Tarleton State has a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
- The Bearkats are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Texans sit at 355th.
- The 70.5 points per game the Texans record are 11.3 more points than the Bearkats allow (59.2).
- When Tarleton State scores more than 59.2 points, it is 14-8.
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison
- Tarleton State is scoring 80.5 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 61.2 points per contest.
- At home, the Texans are allowing 10.5 fewer points per game (61.9) than away from home (72.4).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Tarleton State has fared better in home games this year, making 6.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.4% three-point percentage, compared to 3.8 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Tarleton State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|L 72-62
|America First Event Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|W 75-71
|Burns Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ SFA
|L 65-60
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|2/23/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|2/25/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
