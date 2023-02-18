Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (18-7) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-10) at United Supermarkets Arena has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oklahoma State, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on February 18.
The Red Raiders fell in their last outing 84-57 against Oklahoma on Wednesday.
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oklahoma State 73, Texas Tech 68
Texas Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Red Raiders' signature win this season came in a 68-64 victory over the No. 17 Texas Longhorns on January 18.
- The Red Raiders have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 25th-most in the country. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 32nd-most.
Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll)) on November 16
- 72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 27) on November 25
- 85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 61) on January 14
- 78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 61) on February 5
- 64-48 on the road over Louisiana (No. 160) on November 20
Texas Tech Performance Insights
- The Red Raiders have a +93 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 70.1 points per game to rank 92nd in college basketball and are allowing 66.5 per contest to rank 243rd in college basketball.
- Texas Tech is scoring 68.5 points per game this year in conference games, which is 1.6 fewer points per game than its overall average (70.1).
- The Red Raiders are putting up 70.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 68.1 points per contest.
- Texas Tech gives up 63.7 points per game in home games this year, compared to 72.1 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Red Raiders have been scoring 69.5 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 70.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
