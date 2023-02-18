How to Watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-11, 4-9 Big 12) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- The Red Raiders have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
- This season, Texas Tech has a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.5% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders rank 193rd.
- The Red Raiders' 73.8 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 70.5 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- Texas Tech is 13-8 when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison
- At home Texas Tech is scoring 77.7 points per game, 14.1 more than it is averaging on the road (63.6).
- At home, the Red Raiders give up 67.3 points per game. On the road, they allow 74.1.
- At home, Texas Tech knocks down 7.2 triples per game, 0.1 more than it averages away (7.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.3%) than on the road (32.3%).
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 71-68
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|2/11/2023
|Kansas State
|W 71-63
|United Supermarkets Arena
|2/13/2023
|Texas
|W 74-67
|United Supermarkets Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|2/21/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/25/2023
|TCU
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
