Saturday's game between the UT Arlington Mavericks (12-14) and Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-13) matching up at College Park Center has a projected final score of 71-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UT Arlington, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

In their last time out, the Mavericks won on Thursday 106-102 over Sam Houston.

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 71, Abilene Christian 69

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

On December 1, the Mavericks registered their signature win of the season, a 67-64 victory over the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 76), according to our computer rankings.

UT Arlington 2022-23 Best Wins

60-58 at home over Southern Utah (No. 126) on February 6

60-56 on the road over Lamar (No. 176) on December 3

106-102 at home over Sam Houston (No. 201) on February 16

76-58 at home over North Texas (No. 202) on November 29

75-72 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 243) on November 12

UT Arlington Performance Insights