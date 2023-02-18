UTEP vs. North Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the UTEP Miners (17-7) and North Texas Lady Eagles (9-16) going head-to-head at UNT Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Miners, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:30 PM ET on February 18.
The Miners' last game on Friday ended in an 88-61 victory over UAB.
UTEP vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UTEP vs. North Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTEP 68, North Texas 63
UTEP Schedule Analysis
- On February 2 against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 29) in our computer rankings, the Miners registered their signature win of the season, a 65-62 victory at home.
- The Lady Eagles have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (seven).
UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 133) on January 7
- 62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 133) on December 18
- 72-68 at home over Texas State (No. 158) on November 19
- 65-61 at home over New Mexico State (No. 179) on November 30
- 57-52 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 179) on December 13
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UTEP Performance Insights
- The Miners' +146 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.4 points per game (101st in college basketball) while giving up 63.3 per contest (150th in college basketball).
- UTEP has averaged 1.5 more points in C-USA games (70.9) than overall (69.4).
- The Miners are scoring more points at home (72.3 per game) than on the road (68.1).
- At home UTEP is giving up 64.3 points per game, 1.1 more than it is on the road (63.2).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Miners are scoring 72.7 points per game, 3.3 more than their season average (69.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.