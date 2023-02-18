Saturday's contest at Bartow Arena has the UAB Blazers (11-14) going head to head against the UTSA Roadrunners (7-17) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-67 win for UAB, so expect a tight matchup.

The Roadrunners won their last outing 66-53 against Rice on Thursday.

UTSA vs. UAB Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

UTSA vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 69, UTSA 68

UTSA Schedule Analysis

On February 4 against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 29) in our computer rankings, the Roadrunners notched their signature win of the season, a 58-53 victory at home.

UTSA has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (six).

According to the RPI, the Blazers have seven losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins

66-53 at home over Rice (No. 95) on February 16

66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 133) on January 28

76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 169) on November 20

64-50 at home over Charlotte (No. 184) on January 14

76-69 at home over Idaho (No. 202) on December 10

UTSA Performance Insights