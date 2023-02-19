The Texas Longhorns (20-7) aim to extend a 12-game home winning streak when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-8) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Texas vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison

  • The Mountaineers score 8.1 more points per game (66.9) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (58.8).
  • West Virginia has a 16-3 record when allowing fewer than 75.7 points.
  • West Virginia has put together a 15-3 record in games it scores more than 58.8 points.
  • The 75.7 points per game the Longhorns put up are 15.4 more points than the Mountaineers give up (60.3).
  • Texas has a 20-7 record when putting up more than 60.3 points.
  • Texas is 17-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.9 points.
  • The Longhorns shoot 45.3% from the field, only 0.6% lower than the Mountaineers allow defensively.
  • The Mountaineers make 35.5% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/8/2023 Texas Tech W 80-71 Moody Center
2/11/2023 TCU W 70-50 Moody Center
2/13/2023 @ Iowa State L 66-61 James H. Hilton Coliseum
2/19/2023 West Virginia - Moody Center
2/25/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
2/27/2023 Baylor - Moody Center

