Texas vs. West Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (20-7) and West Virginia Mountaineers (16-8) squaring off at Moody Center has a projected final score of 74-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on February 19.
Their last time out, the Longhorns lost 66-61 to Iowa State on Monday.
Texas vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Texas vs. West Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 74, West Virginia 57
Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns registered their best win of the season on January 25, when they beat the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 78-58.
- The Longhorns have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (six), but also have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 losses (six).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Texas is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on January 15
- 62-48 over USC (No. 25/AP Poll)) on December 18
- 68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 31) on January 22
- 68-65 on the road over Kansas (No. 32) on February 4
- 72-59 at home over Kansas (No. 32) on January 10
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns outscore opponents by 16.9 points per game (scoring 75.7 points per game to rank 36th in college basketball while allowing 58.8 per contest to rank 56th in college basketball) and have a +456 scoring differential overall.
- With 73.3 points per game in Big 12 matchups, Texas is scoring 2.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (75.7 PPG).
- The Longhorns are scoring 80.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 71.6 points per contest.
- Defensively, Texas has been better in home games this season, giving up 53.6 points per game, compared to 67.3 away from home.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Longhorns have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 70.4 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 75.7 they've put up over the course of this year.
