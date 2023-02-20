North Texas vs. UTSA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest at UNT Coliseum has the North Texas Lady Eagles (10-16) taking on the UTSA Roadrunners (7-18) at 7:30 PM ET (on February 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-64 victory for North Texas, so expect a tight matchup.
The Lady Eagles are coming off of a 67-65 win against UTEP in their most recent game on Saturday.
North Texas vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
North Texas vs. UTSA Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Texas 66, UTSA 64
North Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Eagles picked up their signature win of the season on February 4, when they secured a 69-66 victory over the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 88) in our computer rankings.
- North Texas has six losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
North Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-57 at home over Montana State (No. 105) on November 27
- 67-65 at home over UTEP (No. 114) on February 18
- 74-71 on the road over UTEP (No. 114) on January 28
- 84-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 133) on January 5
- 54-51 on the road over UTSA (No. 197) on January 26
North Texas Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles have a -118 scoring differential, falling short by 4.5 points per game. They're putting up 62.5 points per game to rank 238th in college basketball and are allowing 67 per outing to rank 250th in college basketball.
- With 65.6 points per game in C-USA games, North Texas is averaging 3.1 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (62.5 PPG).
- The Lady Eagles are averaging 65.5 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 59.9 points per contest.
- North Texas cedes 64.6 points per game in home games this year, compared to 69.1 in away games.
- The Lady Eagles' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 64 points per contest compared to the 62.5 they've averaged this year.
