The Missouri Tigers (16-10) aim to end a four-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M Aggies (6-17) on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas A&M vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers put up an average of 65.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 62.1 the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • When Missouri gives up fewer than 54.8 points, it is 7-0.
  • Missouri is 13-3 when it scores more than 62.1 points.
  • The 54.8 points per game the Aggies average are 7.3 fewer points than the Tigers give up (62.1).
  • Texas A&M is 5-2 when scoring more than 62.1 points.
  • Texas A&M is 5-9 when it gives up fewer than 65.7 points.
  • The Aggies are making 27.6% of their shots from the field, 17.8% lower than the Tigers allow to opponents (45.4%).
  • The Tigers' 34 shooting percentage is 9.7 lower than the Aggies have conceded.

Texas A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 LSU L 72-66 Reed Arena
2/12/2023 @ Mississippi State L 70-62 Humphrey Coliseum
2/16/2023 @ Auburn L 65-55 Neville Arena
2/20/2023 Missouri - Reed Arena
2/23/2023 Kentucky - Reed Arena
2/26/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.