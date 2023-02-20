UTSA vs. North Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game between the North Texas Lady Eagles (10-16) and UTSA Roadrunners (7-18) squaring off at UNT Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Texas, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on February 20.
The Roadrunners' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 67-64 loss to UAB.
UTSA vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UTSA vs. North Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Texas 66, UTSA 64
UTSA Schedule Analysis
- The Roadrunners defeated the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (No. 25 in our computer rankings) in a 58-53 win on February 4 -- their best win of the season.
- UTSA has six losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lady Eagles are 5-6 (.455%) -- tied for the 53rd-most losses.
UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-53 at home over Rice (No. 88) on February 16
- 66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 130) on January 28
- 76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 179) on November 20
- 64-50 at home over Charlotte (No. 194) on January 14
- 76-69 at home over Idaho (No. 203) on December 10
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UTSA Performance Insights
- The Roadrunners put up 63.1 points per game (222nd in college basketball) while giving up 67.8 per contest (263rd in college basketball). They have a -119 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.7 points per game.
- In conference play, UTSA is putting up fewer points (61.4 per game) than it is overall (63.1) in 2022-23.
- The Roadrunners are scoring more points at home (65.3 per game) than on the road (62.2).
- At home, UTSA concedes 62.6 points per game. Away, it concedes 71.3.
- While the Roadrunners are posting 63.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, producing 61.4 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.