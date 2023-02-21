Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 21
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-12, 4-10 Big 12) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Oklahoma Sooners (13-14, 3-11 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. The contest airs on ESPN2.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech matchup.
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-2.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Oklahoma (-2.5)
|137.5
|-140
|+120
|Tipico
|Oklahoma (-2.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has compiled a 12-14-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Red Raiders have covered the spread four times this season (4-4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Oklahoma has compiled an 11-14-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Sooners and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 26 times this season.
Texas Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Sportsbooks have moved the Red Raiders' national championship odds down from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +20000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 30th-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Texas Tech has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.
