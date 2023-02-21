The Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-12, 4-10 Big 12) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Oklahoma Sooners (13-14, 3-11 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Oklahoma (-2.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Oklahoma (-2.5) 137.5 -140 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Oklahoma (-2.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

  • Texas Tech has compiled a 12-14-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Red Raiders have covered the spread four times this season (4-4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
  • Oklahoma has compiled an 11-14-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Sooners and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 26 times this season.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Red Raiders' national championship odds down from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +20000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 30th-biggest change.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Texas Tech has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

